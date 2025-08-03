Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Could Rachel want to leave?

We expected that there would be some drama within the Big Brother 27 house today, but here is one thing we 100% did not expect: The idea of Rachel Reilly going on the block. Also, her being in part responsible for it.

So what is going on right now? A lot of it traces back to yesterday, when Ashley told Rachel that Mickey, Morgan, Vince, and Zach all discussed the idea of her being the first juror. That obviously upset Rachel, and we also think it has her wheels turning. She is there to play, but the idea of being the first juror is a miserable thought. It basically signals that you are aware from your family for a far greater amount of time without being in contention for the grand prize.

With all of that in mind, Rachel did have a discussion with Mickey about herself going on the block, though she used Ava’s name rather than her to avoid it being in the edit. One of two things are happening: Either she is entertaining the idea of going before jury, or she was just trying to use it as leverage to get Vince on the block instead of Jimmy, who Mickey and Morgan have been entertaining. They still are discussing the idea of Jimmy going more than Vince, and we have a hard time thinking that Mickey will settle on the latter. Katherine remains an option for a nomination as well, as Keanu is for sure removing himself from the block.

While we do think that you still have the Blockbuster to think about here at the same time we believe that if Jimmy is still there after that comp, you have to take the shot. The same may be true for Rachel.

