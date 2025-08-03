Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 4 Veto aftermath

The week 4 Power of Veto Ceremony is now said and done within the Big Brother 27 house — so how is everyone dealing with the aftermath?

Well, it feels like we’ve entered one of the strangest timelines we’ve seen within the game for a while, one in which Keanu actually seems to have a certain measure of influence. He has won the Power of Veto and following that, had a lengthy conversation with Mickey and Morgan where he manages to convince them that Jimmy, Rachel, and some extent Vince are playing all sides of the house. This sets in motion a serious consideration for Jimmy to be the replacement nominee for the week.

In the end, it is our thinking that today is going to be a mad race between Jimmy and Katherine as replacement nominees as Mickey and Morgan weigh their options. If you nominate Katherine, you probably lose both her and Rylie, with the latter seemingly okay with staying on the block. Meanwhile, if you nominate Jimmy, you alienate obviously him but then also Rachel and perhaps Ashley. Even Vince is questioning it! You possibly expose the Heavy Hitters and beyond all of that, there is a chance that Jimmy stays in the game.

The funniest thing about all of this is that you can argue that Kelley is getting largely unscathed in a lot of the chaos — but if she does lose the Blockbuster, there is a case to get her out just because she has been immune on so many different occasions already.

What do you think we are going to see tomorrow at the Big Brother 27 Veto Ceremony?

What do you think is the best decision for Mickey and/or Morgan to do? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss.

