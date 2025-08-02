Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 4?

The Power of Veto Competition took place this afternoon in the Big Brother 27 house, and it is worth noting that we wanted chaos! How could we not, given that a lot of the fun of the game revolves around people having to make bold moves?

On the surface, you can argue that a lot of the craziness of this week concluded the moment that Mickey used her power and dethroned Rylie as Head of Household. He is on the block now alongside Keanu and Kelley, but Keanu is the clear target. Kelley told Mickey that she would not use the Veto on herself if she won and shockingly, Mickey seemed to believe her — but she indicated later that she’s using it and why wouldn’t she? So many of the people she’s been closer to have already left.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more Big Brother live feed updates now!

The nominees and the HoH were joined in the competition today by Rachel and Morgan — so what actually happened? Well, Keanu won and by virtue of that, we are in the midst of one of the most unserious timelines imaginable. This is his third straight Veto win though technically, one of them was Kaycee fighting for him. Rylie was apparently close and now, Keanu will be coming off the block. He apparently was a bit aggressive to the host in Ava at the end of the competition, which he does feel a little bit bad about.

Now, of course Keanu is back on his mess, throwing Rachel an almost anyone else under the bus thinking that he has any influence. This is a part of the hilarious cycle that is Keanu in the game — every single time he thinks he is about to make a move after he wins, only for it to never work and people just gun for him even more after.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 27 right now

Who did you want to see win the Veto in the Big Brother 27 house today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







