Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 filming begins

We know that there are still months to go until Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 premieres over on CBS. However, at the same time we’ve got a pretty great update!

In a new post on Instagram, executive producer Steve Molaro confirmed that this is the first week back for the cast and crew of the multi-camera sitcom. Production for these shows varies from a lot of other single-camera comedies, mostly because you have specific shooting days and live audiences there to watch. While some may view the format as a bit dated, there is still also something quite comforting that comes from watching. It’s almost like theater!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reviews!

As for what Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 is going to actually look like, we are projecting already a story where the title characters are facing different priorities now that they have entered a new phase of their lives. Georgie is taking a huge risk within the tire business, one that easily may not work out and cause he and his wife to be in a ton of debt. Mandy is moving up in the world slightly as a meteorologist, but will things stay stable? It is hard when her ex is a part of the picture.

Of course, amidst everything that is going on in the present here, we also do tend to think that there will be a lot more nostalgia — it feels inevitable that some Young Sheldon characters will turn up here and there, and there could be more teases that eventually connect the show further to The Big Bang Theory. Still, we don’t expect huge ones given that these characters are very much separate at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage right now

What do you most want to see moving into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







