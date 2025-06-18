Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2: Will Fred return?

As we look more and more towards Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS, we realize that there will be some big changes.

So what are we looking at here to be specific? Well, some of it starts with the fact that Mandy seems to have a permanent weather job alongside her old flame Scott. Meanwhile, Georgie and Ruben ended up taking over the tire shop, which means a lot more responsibility and also risk.

Does this takeover shop mean that we aren’t going to see an old rival come back in Fred Fagenbacher, mostly because he was so tied to Mandy’s parents? Let’s just say that for now, there is still a chance. Speaking to TVLine, here is what co-creator Steve Holland had to say about a possible Matt Lestcher return:

“Like Chris [Gorham, who plays Mandy’s boss Scott], it’d be lovely to have him back … It would be nice to have an antagonist [for Georgie and Ruben to] butt up against, and Matt’s so great [as Fred Fagenbacher]. He’s the antagonist in our show, and he always plays it with a bit of a smile on his face, and a little of that Southern, bless-your-heart, knife-in-your-back kind of charm, which I think is great.”

Ultimately, we do think a show like this does need its fair share of foils, even if it is for the most part lighthearted and fun. It is important to remember the fact that Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is a show that was rooted in some drama. Take, for starters, the fact that the title characters may very well split someday. We have to be prepared for that…

