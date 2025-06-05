Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2: More Casey Wilson?

Even though Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 may still be several months away from its premiere, there is a lot to discuss!

After all, consider the fact here that this is a comedy intent on not resting on its laurels. At the end of the first season, we saw Georgie take an enormous financial risk for his professional future. Meanwhile, Mandy has herself a new job as a meteorologist … but does that mean that everything she did at the diner is gone?

Speaking to TVLine, co-creator Steve Holland addressed whether or not Mandy’s one-time colleague Beth (Casey Wilson) could still find a way to return:

“Building out that [Channel 7] world is going to be important … just because she’s not at the diner doesn’t mean that Casey’s character won’t still be a part of Mandy’s world. We love her. She’s a terrific actress and it’s nice for Mandy to have a friend.”

We do tend to think that in general, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is going to be eager to keep as many different people around as possible guest stars as possible. Thanks to what came before in Young Sheldon, you can argue that this series has a deeper bench than the vast majority of comedies out there. This is without even thinking about all the new people who you could still introduce.

Odds are, we will see the show back at some point in September or October … and here’s to hoping that even if the title characters split, there is a chance for them to come back to each other. Of course, we don’t think that this is something the producers are going to rush into at all.

