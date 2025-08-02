Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 4 nominations

After a pretty crazy past 24 hours in the Big Brother 27 house, we went into today’s nomination ceremony expecting something straightforward. In the end, is that what we got?

Well, as a quick reminder, let’s begin by noting the fact that Rylie had his Head of Household overtaken by Mickey, who has since made it more or less clear that Keanu is a target for her — as he has been for everyone the past two weeks. She was also eager to put up Rylie, who totally lost his cool on her yesterday when his HoH was taken thanks to her power. He did apologize for some of his comments today, and also indicated that he is a good person to put up to ensure that Keanu does not win the Veto.

So what did Mickey ultimately decide? Well, in the end she opted for Keanu, Kelley, and Rylie. Kelley eventually offered little resistance when Mickey told her it could happen, even though Kelley tried to ask out of it at first in honor of her birthday. Our feeling with not nominating Katherine is that this would have led to a lot of backlash from Rylie, and clearly Mickey is trying to take a risk and hope that Katherine does not end up getting drawn.

Ultimately, Mickey has worked in keeping the peace — heck, at the time of this writing, she and Rylie are chilling on the hammock! This is ultimately one of the reasons why Keanu remains her target here, even though we think there are other people in the game who would rather he stay. Still, these nominations are not likely to get people that excited given that with the exception of Rylie, we’ve seen this book before. Still, we remind you that there was a chance to expose Mickey’s power … the houseguests just failed to make it happen.

