Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Rylie spirals; Mickey’s plan

At some point later today the latest Big Brother 27 nomination ceremony is going to be here. With that, what can we expect?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and remind you that overnight, everything took an extremely messy turn in the game. Rylie won Head of Household only for Mickey to overthrow it — thanks in part to Rachel, Ashley, and others tricking people ahead of the vote. Rylie is now extremely upset about it and feels lied to. He got extremely angry at her overnight and is still upset today, even if this is technically still a part of the game.

So what is Mickey going to do now that she is in power? For now, it seems like we are getting a combination of Kelley, Rylie, Katherine, and Keanu. There’s a chance the latter is spared from the block and honestly, he should be. That enables him as a possible replacement nominee, and we also tend to think you need to nominate Rylie and Katherine together. If you don’t, one of them could theoretically save the other.

Who should Mickey go after?

At this point, it feels pretty obvious that Rylie is after her the most; not only that, but you would be splitting up a duo between him and Katherine. Keanu may be messy and a bad liar, but at the same time, he’s angry at Zach at this point over the flip last night. We don’t think that he really needs to be top priority over someone who is clearly angry.

Now for those out there who think that it is unfair that Rylie is even eligible to be nominated, he still had a chance to nullify the power. Also, he is guaranteed at least one chance to save himself with the Blockbuster, and most likely two thanks to the Veto.

What do you want to see in the Big Brother 27 house a little bit later tonight?

