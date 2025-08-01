Outlander season 8 premiere date: An August 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be learning more about Outlander season 8 between now and the end of August?

Well, let us begin here by noting that there is clearly more of a reason to hope for more news this month, thanks in part to the release of the Outlander: Blood of My Blood prequel. If you are Starz, you really want to make sure that viewers know that the flagship show will be back with its final episodes next year. We do think there’s at least some sort of chance that we get more news on it before too long.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

As for now and the end of August, though, we tend to think that this is a little too ambitious for a number of reasons, with the biggest one being that if you really wanted a return date out there at this point, you would have done it during San Diego Comic-Con. We could see something being revealed around the time that Outlander: Blood of My Blood ends its first season, but not before then. We do think that there’s going to be a campaign of several months around season 8, given the simple fact that it is the final chapter and there is a lot to hype up.

Our general feeling right now is that around three or four months before the final season launches, that is when you are going to get the date. Then, a couple of months after that, you will get a trailer. Remember that the plan remains here to give the show a different ending than whatever Diana Gabaldon is planning for her books. One version of Jamie and Claire’s story will not impact the other.

Related – See even more discussion when it comes to Outlander season 8 right now, including more on what lies ahead

What are you most eager to see moving into Outlander season 8 over at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







