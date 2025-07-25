Outlander season 8 sneak peek: Will Jamie Fraser die?

As we prepare for the launch of the eighth and final season of Outlander early next year on Starz, we are left to wonder more things. That includes, of course, the fate of one of our favorite characters in Jamie Fraser.

Today as a part of San Diego Comic-Con the folks at the network released a new sneak preview for the upcoming season (watch here), one that serves in some ways as a recap but also features a brand-new scene at the end. In it, Sam Heughan’s character shares that he has been reading Frank’s book and within it, realizes that war is coming to the backcountry … and also that James Fraser does not make it out of this alive.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Now, does this mean that Jamie’s death is definite? We don’t view it that way, mostly because Frank is writing through a very particular lens — but also, we have seen that the current of time is a difficult thing to navigate or even fully understand. Also, Outlander has nearly killed off Jamie so many times over the years that it is hard to believe it’s going to happen. We tend to think personally that until the beloved character is buried in the ground, there is always still some sort of a chance that he could come back.

Beyond what is in this preview, the biggest thing that we can confirm about season 8 is that it is not necessarily going to end the same way that the Diana Gabaldon book series does down the road. We have always viewed the TV show and the books as compliments to one another — similar in some ways and different in others. That is hardly about to change now.

Related – Get some more discussion right now on Outlander, including more scoop on what is to come

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering Outlander season 8?

Have any bold predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







