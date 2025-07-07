Outlander season 8 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn about an Outlander season 8 premiere date between now and the end of July? This is a show that has already wrapped the final batch of episodes.

Because of this, can you make the argument that Starz is going to be premiering the show anytime soon? Well, if this was a different network and a different sort of situation, you could argue the answer is yes. However, there are circumstances slowing this down.

After all, remember first and foremost that Starz is looking to deliver the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood sooner rather than later! That show is coming out this summer, and they are not going to see the logic in giving us one show and then the other shortly after.

Here is what we will say — there could be a tease or two about the Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan series coming between now and the end of July. However, they will be both brief and rather vague. Go ahead and consider that a consequence of the fact that the series itself is not likely to turn up until at least early 2026 and of course, it could be later than that.

How will the series end?

Well, Outlander is going to conclude in a slightly different way than the Diana Gabaldon books, but we still hope that Jamie, Claire, Roger, and Bree are all going to have a satisfactory end to their story. We’ve been rooting for them for so long and they have overcome so many obstacles; at this point, the thing that we are hoping to get more so than anything else is peace.

What are you most eager to see moving into Outlander season 8 when it does eventually air?

What are you most eager to see moving into Outlander season 8 when it does eventually air?

How do you think the series will conclude?

