Outlander: Blood of My Blood renewed for season 2; filming starts

Just in case you were not excited already for Outlander: Blood of My Blood to premiere on Starz, we have more great news to add today!

After all, this morning the network confirmed that not only has the prequel been renewed for another batch of episodes, but that production is kicking off today on the same stages in Scotland where the original filmed for a better part of the last decade. This allows the network to get more episodes in the bank as they think far ahead for their future. Remember that season 1 premieres this summer and the final season of Outlander proper is likely coming next year. Now, we can think even further ahead!

In a statement, here is some of what showrunner Matthew B. Roberts had to say on the subject:

“The passion and talent our cast and crew have poured into ‘Outlander: Blood of my Blood’ has been extraordinary and we’re thrilled to continue these epic love stories in Season Two … Just as audiences fell in love with Jamie and Claire, we hope viewers will be enamored by these new couples when they meet them this summer.”

Meanwhile, Starz President of Programming Kathryn Busby added the following:

“The world of ‘Outlander’ has captivated audiences with its sweeping storytelling and unforgettable characters. With ‘Blood of my Blood,’ we’ve expanded the universe in a way that honors the original, while charting bold new territory … Fans—longtime and new—will be drawn to the powerful love stories at the heart of this next chapter, and we’re proud to continue building on the franchise’s legacy with Matt and our longtime-partners at Sony who have worked tirelessly to make Outlander the global phenomenon it has become.”

Hopefully, more info about season 2 comes out in due time, but we 100% recognize why everyone would keep some cards close to the vest before the first chapter even comes out. Why wouldn’t they?

What are you most eager to see moving into Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2?

