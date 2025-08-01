Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date: A Paramount update

If you are like us, we have been waiting for a good while to get some other news when it comes to Mayor of Kingstown season 4 at AMC. So what more can we say?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin here by noting that it has been more than year since since the third season premiered and in that way, it has been hard to understand what Paramount+ is waiting for. Luckily, we do at least have some more news to share thanks to an earnings call.

Per a new report from The Wrap, the plan right now is to air the Jeremy Renner series starting in October. That means that in all likelihood, we are going to get some formal premiere-date news within the next several weeks. Note that October is just one month later than when the latest season of Tulsa King is premiering, so there is going to be a lot of overlap between the two shows. In a way, that really should note come as all that much of a surprise, especially given that we’ve seen the streaming service do it before.

If you have not heard as of yet, the latest Mayor of Kingstown season will likely feature Renner’s character of Mike facing off with some brand-new adversaries. After all, a number of familiar foes were killed off at the end of last season and that resets the show and/or moves it in a totally new direction. Consider all of this, at least for the time being, something to prepare for.

Of course, we hope that there is going to be a chance to see a lot of action and drama in here — but also a few things that we would never expect.

