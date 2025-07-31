Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date: Where is it?

If you are out there at this point eagerly awaiting news on a Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date, we more than understand!

After all, today the folks at Paramount+ made an interesting decision in revealing that the Tulsa King season 3 premiere is coming in September. Make no mistake that we are happy to have this information. However, at the same exact time the Jeremy Renner series actually wrapped production earlier and by virtue of that, has to be sitting off somewhere ready to go. Why not release it?

Honestly, some of this really just feels like a matter of timing. Clearly Paramount+ wants to ensure that they have Tulsa King at around the same time every single season, and they do not feel the need to do that with Mayor of Kingstown at this point. Is that a sign of trouble? Not necessarily, as they may just see a different spot that makes sense here.

In general, though, you can argue that there are a lot of mysteries when it comes to the Paramount+ lineup in its totality. After all, remember for a moment here that they also have The Madison, the long-discussed spin-off within the world of Yellowstone. That show finished filming long before the other ones mentioned but for whatever reason, the powers-that-be are doing what they can to keep a tight lid on things. We just hope that there is a little more information revealed here in due time.

No matter what happens, we do think that Renenr and the rest of the cast are going to deliver a story that is once again full of action and drama — in other words — a lot of what you probably enjoyed about the first three seasons here.

