Tulsa King season 3 premiere date, new details revealed

If you have been eager for a while to learn more about Tulsa King season 3 over at Paramount+, the wait is officially over.

With that, what can we say here? Well today, the streaming service confirmed that on Sunday, September 21, the Sylvester Stallone series is going to kick off its new batch of episodes. Of course, Dwight is going to face some new adversaries this time around, but this season also has the challenge of working to expand the universe. Whatever happens here is going to set the stage for the NOLA King spin-off that is poised to star Samuel L. Jackson. If you are not aware, the actor is going to appear in season 3 to better set the stage for that.

Want to learn a little more about Tulsa King season 3? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

In season three, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.

We do tend to think that we are going to see a lot of the great action, comedy, and drama that we saw from the last two seasons here. All things considered, why would you want something else? There is a huge reason why the first two seasons of the show were a pretty gigantic hit at the streaming service. There is no real reason to think it will start to dip off at this point, especially since the Taylor Sheridan-produced shows tend to be so big and they’ve been off the air for a while.

