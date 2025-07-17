Tulsa King spin-off NOLA King ordered to series

After weeks of rumors, it is now 100% official: The Tulsa King spin-off NOLA King is coming to Paramount+ down the road.

Today, it was confirmed by the streaming service that this show is getting a series order. Not only that, but we’e got a few more details all about it! According to TVLine, the series is going to star Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr.; per the synopsis, he “is sent to Tulsa by New York’s Renzetti crime family to take Dwight out once and for all. Inspired by what Dwight created in Tulsa and impressed with the possibilities of second chances, Washington returns to New Orleans, the home he abandoned 40 years ago, to rekindle his relationship with his family and friends and to take control of the city he left behind. In so doing, he incurs the wrath of his former employers in New York, and makes himself vulnerable to old NOLA foes, both criminal and cop.”

In a statement, here is some of what Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment, had to say:

“Samuel L. Jackson brings unparalleled presence and global appeal, making him the perfect choice to maximize the momentum of one of our biggest hits and transform it into a hit franchise … Building on the breakout success of Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King, audiences will now experience the full force of Jackson’s dynamic, layered performance — supercharging one of Paramount+’s flagship series.”

Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone added the following:

“Chris McCarthy came to me with a game-changing idea: to elevate my show beyond a mob boss series, creating a dynamic, family-driven franchise. I was immediately on board. Sam Jackson is the only choice to anchor this new adventure in NOLA, and David Glasser and 101 are the perfect partner to bring it to life.”

