Tulsa King season 3 premiere date: A July 2025 update

At some point before July ends, is there a chance that we are going to get a Tulsa King season 3 premiere date at Paramount+? Make no mistake that we’d totally love to see it happen. Will it? That is a totally different story.

For now, let’s just kick things off here with a reminder that production for the Sylvester Stallone series has been going on for a little while now, but that hardly means that we’ve reached the point where the streaming service is going to start to seriously think more about the future. The problem here is that this is probably not the first show that they have on tap for the remainder of the year, as Mayor of Kingstown already finished filming its season. Meanwhile, there is also The Madison that is coming at some point, presumably — filming for the Yellowstone spin-off has been done for a long time.

Because of everything that we’ve already said, the odds are pretty low that an exact Tulsa King season 3 premiere date is about to come out. Instead, our general sentiment is that it is going to be coming either late this year or at some point in early 2026. Either one of the dates makes sense, but that means that we probably won’t get an exact start date until late this summer or early fall.

As for what lies ahead…

We know that Dwight is going to be facing off with foes new and old but from where we stand, the most exciting thing is simply the idea that we could be setting the stage for a larger universe! A NOLA King spin-off is currently in the works with Samuel L. Jackson, and at some point in Tulsa King proper you could see at least some sort of setup for this.

What do you most want to see moving into Tulsa King season 3 when it arrives?

