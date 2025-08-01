Landman season 2 premiere date: Paramount narrows it down

It is true that at this point, we still do not have an exact Landman season 2 premiere date over at Paramount+. With that being said, though, we can at least share something that is exciting.

As a part of a recent earnings call (per The Wrap), it was officially revealed that the next chapter of the Billy Bob Thornton series is going to start up in December. With production winding down, it does make sense that this is when it would start — especially since it would allow the show to be eligible for the Golden Globes. (We recognize that it is divisive, but Thornton is always going to be a contender.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: RESURRECTION reviews!

As for what the second season is going to be all about, there were some interesting seeds planted at the end of season. At this point, it definitely feels as though we’re going to get a story revolving in part around what happens when Tommy has to control even more at the oil company, but also a larger partnership with Cami, who we anticipate is going to be more active this time around. Meanwhile, Andy Garcia is poised for a larger role while Cooper is going to be building a business (or trying to) from the ground up.

The news about the Landman premiere date comes on the heels of Paramount confirming that Tulsa King will return in September. Meanwhile, the company remains rather quiet about the future of the Yellowstone franchise, at least in that The Madison remains MIA. Meanwhile, there is the Beth – Rip spin-off in the works, and Luke Grimes is set to star in Y: Marshals, a new series that is coming to CBS at some point in the new year.

Related – Be sure to get some more teases and discussion right now all about Landman

What do you most want to see moving into a Landman season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







