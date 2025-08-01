Big Brother 27: Was Kelley, Adrian, or Will evicted, week 3?

We had a feeling entering tonight’s Big Brother 27 episode that Will was going to be safe versus either Kelley or Adrian. However, was that actually the case here?

Well, the first thing that you have to remember here is that based on the live feeds over the past 24 hours, it looked as though Vince and Zach decided that trying to tie the vote was fruitless — it would put a huge target on their back, and Head of Household Lauren didn’t want to be a tiebreaker. The funny thing is that a lot of this was over the very specific situation where we saw Adrian versus Will on the block together after the Blockbuster. If Kelley is still there in that spot, she almost certainly goes home.

So what actually happened tonight? We're going to break that down as time goes on

The BB Blockbuster – Apparently, Kelley is unstoppable when her back is up against the wall. She secured the victory here and somehow, she has managed to be safe when she was for sure going home if she lost. This is the third straight week she’s earned her safety, and Adrian started to cry almost immediately.

The Eviction – This was one of the hardest sequences to watch the entire season. Will was clearly torn up having to be on the block next to Adrian, who was nonetheless the bigger threat. This is probably going to be one of the hardest evictions of the season. He was someone who wanted to be there more than anyone and there are times that this can be a real detriment to the game. The vote was 8-4 to send him out, with Keanu, Kelley, Katherine, and Rylie in the minority.

What did you think about tonight's Big Brother 27 eviction show in totality?

