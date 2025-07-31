Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Adrian’s last stand? (day 24)

In just a matter of hours the latest Big Brother 27 eviction show is going to be here — so has anything changed from the morning?

If you recall, hours ago we shared that Ava seemingly managed to convince Zach and Vince to keep Will instead of creating a massive split that could paint larger targets on them. Of course, in doing this she also knows that they heavily considered it and can use it against them later. The past 24 hours have been her biggest in the game; mere minutes ago she celebrated having some sway in the house, and managing to keep Will, a close ally, is some great resume-building material.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more Big Brother live feed updates now!

At this point, it does feel like Will is going to stay no matter what, even as Adrian continues to campaign with everything he has. He went to Ava, thinking that she could be an important swing vote — she has indulged him, but we’ve yet to see any direct evidence that she is looking to change her mind on what she wants to do. If Will wins the Blockbuster, Adrian at least has a good chance of staying versus Kelley. If Kelley wins, however, his goose is cooked and he doesn’t fully realize it yet.

Still, you gotta give the guy some credit for trying — his biggest issue is just that he does not have the social skills to really excel in this game. Many of his conversations come across as awkward and the pre-game confidence he had never quite translated to anything in the house.

The ideal scenario tonight

Regardless of who wins HoH, it would be nice to see someone like Rachel, Keanu, Ashley, or even Kelley / Adrian (no matter who stays) get some power. Regardless of which side you are rooting for we tend to think these are players who would do something more bold and not just nominate the same old people. We want some fire in the game!

Related – Get some more discussion now on the state of the Big Brother 27 house

What do you most want to see on Big Brother 27 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — more updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







