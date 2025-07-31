Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Eviction vote set? (day 24)

We have made it to day 24 within the Big Brother 27 house and over the course of tonight, we will see another eviction happen. So, what is poised to transpire?

Well, let’s start things off here with the fact that based on where things stand today, Will is 100% staying. For a lot of the past two days, the idea was floated that there could be a tie with Zach, Rylie, Katherine, Keanu, Vince, and either Kelley / Adrian (whoever survives the Blockbuster) voting to get Will out of the game. So what changed? Well, in a word, Ava.

Overnight, a conversation transpired with Ava, Zach, and Vince where she indicated further that voting a certain way would put a target on their backs and honestly, she’s right. Everyone knows that Kelley / Keanu / Adrian are highly combustible. While they are threats, they also are not anywhere near as dangerous as people like Vince or Zach. Lauren has already said that she didn’t want to break a tie and because of that, Zach and Vince needed another number to get Will out of the game. That’s not happening.

Now, is it possible in theory that Lauren decides today that she’s fine breaking a tie and making a huge move? Sure, but that has not been her game all season. Also, the whole reason why she did not nominate Ashley was so that she would not have to pick one side over the other. It would be a surprise if she played a little bit bolder now.

We hate to say it, but playing tentative at this point is probably playing right, with one huge caveat: If Rachel gets into power, she’s likely to take a big shot at someone like Vince regardless. If that is the case, you are probably better suited to go after one of her people.

