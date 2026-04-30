Chicago PD season 13 episode 20 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on NBC you are going to have a chance to see Chicago PD season 13 episode 20 — why not learn more all about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s kick thing off here by noting that the end is very-much near for this chapter of the police drama — though a season 14 has already been confirmed. There are only two episodes left and each one of them is going to be seismic in some way.

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Take, for example, what we are going to get in seven days when episode 20 (titled “The Lost Years”) airs. After all, this is going to give us a legitimate opportunity to learn more about Imani, especially through the lens of both her past and her sister. There is a lot to dive into here — that is something we know for sure.

To learn more, check out the full synopsis below:

05/06/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Imani struggles to maintain her composure when a new lead reignites her investigation into her sister’s disappearance. TV-14

It is not often that a newer character factors into a story at the end of the season, but that may be the case here. After all, we do have already some details for the May 13 finale:

05/13/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When a key witness refuses to cooperate, the Intelligence Unit is forced to rethink their strategy to locate a fleeing suspect. Imani must confront her past before it’s too late. TV-14

Is there going to be a cliffhanger here?

Well, let’s just say that there is a legitimate chance of that; this is one of those shows that could easily deliver something big to think about before it all winds down. We are certainly excited about that and beyond just this, we also hope that the already-renewed season 14 kicks off with a bang. We will have a chance to learn more about that in due time.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago PD season 13 episode 20 when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

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