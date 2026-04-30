Will Trent season 4 episode 18 (finale) promo: Will Angie die?

We know that Will Trent season 4 episode 18 is going to be the big finale — so what moments are going to stand out here?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and note that this is a show that has no problem going big. We’ve seen that over the past few seasons, and that is going to be the case here once more. First and foremost, it feels like Angie is about to give birth. However, could she actually die before she can? The promo shows her getting hit by a car, and that happens in the midst of a chaotic case that Will may take personally.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Will Trent season 4 episode 18 synopsis below:

A missing college student ignites a frantic search that quickly reveals something far more dangerous than a simple abduction. As the team races to uncover the truth, Angie, on the brink of motherhood, heads to the hospital with Seth.

If Angie does survive…

Does that mean that Seth could die? Let’s just say that we’ve been worried about this dude for a rather long time, and for a number of different reasons. Scott Foley, for starters, is not a direct cornerstone of the show. Meanwhile, Seth dying would also shake up Angie’s life in a big way. Not in a good way, but a big way nonetheless.

In the end, let’s just make it clear that we are prepared for almost any different scenario to happen by the end of all of this. There could be other lives in danger, or they could give us a brief moment of happiness.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Will Trent now, including other intel on the future

What do you most want to see moving into the Will Trent season 4 finale?

Are you expecting a big cliffhanger at the end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







