Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Peach Cobbler & Jimmy chaos

We had a feeling entering tonight’s Big Brother 27 live feeds that there would be a certain element of chaos. After all, tomorrow night is the vote and still, there is not all that much clarity when it comes to what is going to happen!

If there was at least some measure of a prediction that we could throw out there right now, it is this: The next 24 hours are going to be a whole mess. Keanu is trying once again to be a mastermind and on the live feeds right now, he is having yet another conversation with Rachel where he thinks that he is actually getting somewhere. He has pitched to her to join his group and vote out Will; if that happens, they can coast all the way to the top eight. (As if Rachel ever wants to coast…)

So who is in Keanu’s ideal eight? Well, it really could just be a jumble of players at this point. Technically you only need six players together to get rid of Will, provided that Lauren wants to break the tie. The problem is that she doesn’t want to do that. You probably need seven votes to ensure Will goes, and in Keanu’s mind, Jimmy and Rachel are the gets. That’s not going to happen.

Elsewhere tonight, we have see Jimmy actively try to act as though Zach and Vince are 100% on his side, selling this story to everyone. Maybe this is him being messy, but we think he wants it to be fully exposed if Vince and Zach vote on the other side that they are duplicitous. At the same time, the two guys are really annoyed at Jimmy for doing this, making them feel further like they cannot trust them.

Finally, Mickey, Will, and Ashley now have a three-person alliance called peach cobbler.

