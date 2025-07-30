Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Vote counting chaos (day 23)

Tomorrow night in the Big Brother 27 house a vote is going to happen — and it honestly may be one that exposes fully the alliances in the house.

After all, right now we are in a spot where Will, Adrian, and Kelley are on the block and it is becoming clear that one side wants to keep Will no matter what. On the other side, things get a little hazy. There may not be much of a commitment to keep Kelley if Adrian wins the BB Blockbuster; however, if Kelley wins it, that is a totally different story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other reality TV updates now!

Based on the conversations we’ve heard this afternoon, Katherine is keeping Adrian no matter what, as she feels like he has worked to show more value to her game. Meanwhile, Kelley will surely support him if she is a voter. Meanwhile, Jimmy spoke with Vince and suggested that most of the house is voting to keep Will over anyone, and that Keanu is the only person he’s heard is on the other side. This is likely strategic on Jimmy’s part in that it signals that anyone who votes to evict Will is on Keanu’s side … and nobody really wants that.

Here is the other problem Vince is clearly facing as he looks at the vote: Lauren does not want to break a tie. If she wanted to publicly pick a side, she would have nominated Ashley over Adrian. Clearly, the premise of her HoH is “feel bad for me that I won” and “I don’t want to make anyone mad.” If other people evict Will, it is less of her problem. The issue here with this stance is that there are six votes to evict Will: Katherine, Vince, Kelley (if she is safe), Rylie, Zach, and Keanu. It is hard to imagine a scenario where there is a seventh. Jimmy is not going to budge from where he stands, and Rachel is 100% with Ashley, Ava, and some of those women. Morgan is an intriguing candidate because she is close to Zach, but is that enough?

Related – Get some more information now about the Big Brother 27 live feeds

Who do you think is going to be evicted from Big Brother 27 tomorrow night?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







