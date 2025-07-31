NCIS season 23 spoilers: A Katrina Law BTS tease

While you wait for the NCIS season 23 premiere at some point in October, why not get a bigger sense here of what is to come?

Well, if you head over to the Instagram page now for one Katrina Law, you can see an image of herself alongside two of her co-stars in Sean Murray (McGee) and Wilmer Valderrama (Torres). Are the three in some sort of grassy tunnel? A greenhouse? We tend to think that it is clearly tied to a case, but we also love that their vests actually feel a little bit more colorful than usual. Maybe this is specifically tied to the case; or, maybe it is just the folks at NCIS deciding to step up their fashion game a little bit.

Entering season 23 we know that there is one story that inevitably is going to stand out first and foremost: Will Parker get justice for his father? We do tend to think that the character is going to do everything in his power to try to make it happen. However, at the same time we do tend to think that Carla Marino will make it rather difficult on him. We do still believe there could be some resolution on that early and after that, we will see some more individual stories about the core characters. This is a format that we’ve seen this show utilize for many years, and we have a really hard time thinking at this point that we are gong to be seeing it change.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the upcoming episodes of the show are worth the wait — we’re in for a rough next couple of months, no?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

