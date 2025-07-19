NCIS season 23 filming: See a new cast video!

If you missed the big news earlier this week, filming for NCIS season 23 is already underway — and of course, there’s a lot to be excited about! We tend to think that the first episode back is going to pick up where the season 22 finale left off, especially when it comes to trying to figure out whether or not Parker can stop Carla Marino.

Of course, it is far too early to get into any specifics when it comes to the plot. At the same time, we are at least happy to show a video of everyone back at work!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a short clip in which Katrina Law, Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray, Rocky Carroll, and Gary Cole all welcome everyone back to the set, while giving a reminder that the series is heading back to Tuesday nights starting on October 14. It feels like some of the actors’ first scenes of the season are going to feature each other, largely since people do not tend to be on set unless they are actively shooting something. Hooray for some group scenes!

So when will we get some actual previews?

Based on what we tend to think at present, our general hope here is that come September, CBS will get a little bit more active in their NCIS promotion. They also have an even better reason to push it now, mostly due to the fact that we are looking at a situation here where there is going to be a three-hour block featuring all three shows in the franchise as a part of the same Tuesday lineup.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

