Wednesday season 2: Catherine Zeta-Jones on Morticia story

There are a few different things worthy of some excitement when it comes to Wednesday season 2, and a big one has to do with family. You are going to be seeing some much more of the entire Addams crew throughout the next batch of episodes and of course, that is tremendously exciting!

After all, Tim Burton and the writers / producers have access here toa roster of people we all have a rich, extensive history with. Why not take advantage here wherever you can?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more WEDNESDAY coverage right now!

Speaking to Variety, star Catherine Zeta-Jones explicitly mentioned how excited she is to have more work to do as Morticia this time around:

“I was so honored and blessed to have that storyline because I’m so close to [Wednesday] at Nevermore … You see the contention and the struggle and the kind of duel, and then I get the great Joanna Lumley to come play my mother and I’m equally as contentious and combative with her. And you get a sense of who this family [is].”

Ultimately, seeing a lot of these family dynamics play out here could prove to be rather interesting. However, at the same time, we also do tend to think that it will lead to a lot of pretty fantastic conflict. Wednesday had a lot of freedom in the first season to operate quite separately from the rest of the family. Is she now going to struggle to adapt to them being around?

Of course, beyond all of this, just remember or a moment here that there is going to be another big mystery at the center of the story. After all, that is something that we’ve seen with this show time and time again.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on Wednesday, including early season 3 teases

What do you most want to see moving into Wednesday season 2 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







