Wednesday season 3: Is work already being done?

The second season of Wednesday is going to be here sooner rather than later and yet, is it crazy to already be looking ahead?

Well, let’s just go ahead and remind you that Netflix has already renewed the Jenna Ortega series for more, not that this comes as much of a surprise when you consider the records set from season 1. There is no real reason to think that the series is going to suddenly start performing worse now after all the viewers it has already accumulated.

Because of how long it takes the show / how busy Ortega and the cast may be, we are still anticipating a long wait between seasons. Nonetheless, we are glad that the powers-that-be are seemingly at work on making more happen! Speaking per Collider, executive producer Alfred Gough confirmed that the writers have actually been working for a little while now:

“We’re actually in the writers’ room for Season 3. So we’re down the road a bit in the writers’ room, but now we, of course, stop to launch Season 2.”

After hearing this, our personal hope is that filming can take place next year and then after that, maybe we see the third season air in the summer of 2027. After all, a season every two years is one of Netflix’s patterns with one of their other shows in Bridgerton. Why wouldn’t they also want to do that here if it is possible at all? That is at least what makes sense at this point.

It’s hard to speculate too much on a Wednesday season 3 without seeing season 2 but at the same time, we hope that the series finds a way to get bolder and crazier than ever before.

