Wednesday season 2: Show EP on less romance

A good while ago, it was made reasonably clear by Jenna Ortega and others that Wednesday season 2 would have less in the way of romantic situations for the title character — and honestly, that makes sense. Why would someone like this be in a love triangle?

Ultimately, it does bring us a measure of relief to know that the producers are already aware of the fact that they need to shake things up — so how are they doing that?

Well, as a part of a larger feature over at The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Miles Millar noted that moving away Wednesday from romance came about organically, especially after what she went through last season:

It also felt like Wednesday had dipped her toe into romance in the first season and it ended extraordinarily badly when she discovered the boy that she had fallen for was a monster and serial killer. So it felt like she wouldn’t venture into romantic territory again so soon. She’s not someone who’s really interested in that right now anyway; she wandered down that path reluctantly. But it wasn’t like we thought it was a mistake in season one to go there.

In the end, we do tend to think that there are some other important themes to watch out for entering the second season, with a big one being family. Just remember for a moment here that you are going to see at lot more of Gomez and Morticia this time around; if you are a longtime fan of the Addams Family in its totality, we tend to think there is a lot of great stuff being brought to the table here. Thankfully, we will start to see a lot of it play out next month.

