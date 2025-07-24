Wednesday renewed for a season 3 by Netflix

While we do think that a Wednesday season 3 at Netflix was a foregone conclusion, isn’t it nice to know that it is happening?

In a new piece over at Tudum, it was officially confirmed that the Jenna Ortega series is going to be back for another batch of episodes. Given that the first season was one of the most-popular English-language shows in the history of Netflix, why wouldn’t they want to keep this going a little while longer? The early renewal should also give a lot of the parties involved time to plan for whatever is next, which means that in theory, there could be a shorter wait leading up to next season. However, a lot of that is going to depend heavily on what is happening with Ortega’s schedule.

In a statement, here is some of what co-creator / co-showrunner Alfred Gough had to say:

“Television has — and always will be — a team sport … Co-creator and co-showrunner] Miles [Millar] and I have been doing this long enough to know that shows like this don’t come along every day. It’s such an alchemy of writing, directing, acting, crew, streamer, studio, and fans. We remain grateful and excited to continue this journey and tell these stories with all of our partners.”

It remains to be seen what the story for Wednesday season 3 will be about, but we imagine that Nevermore will still remain a focus. We should get a chance to learn more about some of the Addams Family, and hopefully get another great mystery in here at the same time. We just hope that every season of this show is different and distinct — that will certainly increase the odds of people coming back to watch them again later.

