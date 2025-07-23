Wednesday season 3: Tim Burton on long-term future

We do recognize that Wednesday season 2 has still yet to premiere on Netflix and within that, it may be crazy to look ahead. However, at the same time that is exactly something that we are happy to do at this point!

Ultimately, behind the scenes we tend to think that the long-term future of the Jenna Ortega series is an active conversation. Why wouldn’t it be? We are talking here about a project that generated huge viewership for the streaming platform and ideally, it could go on for several years. However, the problem with this is simply that this is an expensive and time-consuming show; you also have a star that at one point, could be eager to do a number of other projects. More than likely, she could easily fit in at least two movies in the time it takes to play Wednesday Addams, if not more depending on the scale.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more WEDNESDAY coverage right now!

For at least some of the chief creatives behind the series, it appears that everything is still up in the air. Here is some of what executive producer and frequent director Tim Burton had to say to The Hollywood Reporter in a chat that also included Ortega:

I don’t think that way. You’re talking to two of the worst people to ask that question.

At the moment, our general sense is that the second season will air, reviews and viewership will start to dictate what everyone wants the future to be. We do not think that this is going to be one of those shows that lasts for a good nine or ten seasons but at the same time, there is a lot more material that can be mined from the world of this family — spin-offs included.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Wednesday, including other insight on what is to come

how many seasons would you like to see Wednesday on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







