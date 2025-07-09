Wednesday season 2 trailer: Can Enid be saved?

The first half of Wednesday season 2 is poised to arrive on Netflix come August 6 — so why wait to dive further into it?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see an extended new look at the Jenna Ortega series, and also a pretty important mystery: Is something terrible going to happen to Enid? We know that Wednesday Addams has been seeing visions and now, she’s got one that signals that her roommate / friend is going to meet a dark end. This could lead to a brand-new mystery, one that will test relationships and seemingly, also have the rest of Addams family around more than what we saw the first go-around.

If you want a few more details now on what is to come, why not check out the Wednesday season 2 synopsis? Take a look below…

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Creator/showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar return for the spine-tingling second season of WEDNESDAY, alongside executive producer and director Tim Burton.

Based on all the teases that we’ve seen so far for the season, you can expect an abundance of horror and honestly, we’re all for that! To go along with it, though, there should be some biting comedy and a little less love-triangle romance (thankfully). Netflix is clearly trying to prolong this season for as long as they can; after all, they’ve committed to releasing it in two batches!

