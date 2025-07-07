Wednesday season 2 spoilers: More on Tyler’s story!

The premiere of Wednesday season 2 is coming to Netflix in just a handful of weeks, and we are already aware that crazy times are ahead!

How crazy? Well, early indications are that this is going to be a dark, super-twisted story with a lot of different twists and turns. The show may lean less into the romance, but there may still be elements of that here and there.

With all of this in mind, why not share something more when it comes to Tyler’s story? Hunter Doohan plays the character and in a new interview with WWD, he indicated that he was happy to be in the crazy supernatural world at this point:

“It was really fun to be in the Tim Burton world a bit more because I’m not pretending to be the nice boyfriend barista … So this time I really felt like from the start I was living in the heightened genre of the world the whole time.”

Because a lot of the supernatural world has been blown wide open, one of the fun things about this season will be the chance to dive head-first into it from the very beginning. There is something quite nice that comes with not having to sit around and worry about the world-building. Nevermore is already there. By virtue of that, one of the bigger priorities is simply going to be allowing us to see what’s changed for some of the characters since season 1. There are some new faces, but we do think the powers-that-be are already thinking about some rather-seamless ways to incorporate them. We just hope that the show can at least capture some of what made the first season fantastic — can they even come close to it?

