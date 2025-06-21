Wednesday season 2 video: A Steve Buscemi Nevermore tour!

In just a month and a half, you are going to have a great opportunity to dive head-first into the world of Wednesday season 2. With that, what can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, let’s just go ahead and note here that the show is meant to be both similar and different, and that is reflected in the fact that there is a new principal running things in Barry Dort. Steve Buscemi is taking on the role and he seems to be intent in restoring Nevermore to its former glory after what happened with his predecessor Weems. What does that mean? Well, it could be tied in some way to highlighting the various outcasts who arrive at the school!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video where Dort walks around campus and emphasizes how outcasts are the school’s bread and butter. You see a number of characters briefly in season 1, including Wednesday Addams, almost to remind you that personality-wise, the essence of the school has not changed. The question mark still remains if the new principal can be trusted, or if there is going to be an onslaught of wariness towards him due in part to everything that has taken place at this school in the past. For the time being, we do at least think that this is something you have to consider.

Given that there is still so much time between now and when season 2 premieres, we cannot be too shocked about the fact that there is not a lot of footage out there for what is ahead. Our hope still remains that come next month, there is going to be another full trailer that is released — why not get a chance to dive even deeper into what the future holds?

