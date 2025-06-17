Wednesday season 2: New video spotlights Principal Dort

As many of you may know, Wednesday season 2 is poised to bring an array of new faces to the series — with Steve Buscemi front and center. The guy is an icon, and it really does seem like the one-time Boardwalk Empire star is going to play a big part in the next chapter of the story.

So who is he playing? We’ve known for a while that he would serve as the new principal for Nevermore Academy. However, we hadn’t quite gotten a sense of his full personality until now.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a behind-the-scenes video courtesy of Netflix that offers up a clearer sense into who Principal Dort is, at least in that he’s the sort of authority figure who wants a lot of the outcasts at Nevermore to be accepted. On paper, he certainly seems like a different sort of person than Principal Weems back in season 1. That’s pretty important if the goal here is to make every season stand out!

For those who have not heard too much about Wednesday season 2 as of yet, there is going to be another new mystery for the title character to dive into. Meanwhile, the rest of the Addams family will be much more involved! There are more guest stars including Lala Gaga and in general, get ready for a story that is significantly darker than the first go-around … while also still funny. That love triangle from season 1? Thankfully, that is completely out the window.

Remember now that the season is going to release in two parts on Netflix, with part 1 arriving in August. Thanks to that, we have a lot of time to brace for whatever is next.

