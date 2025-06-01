Wednesday season 2 spoilers: Who is Rosaline Rotwood?

As many of you know, Wednesday season 2 is going to be premiering this summer, and there are a ton of new additions! We recognize that Steve Buscemi was one of the exciting names that was first announced a while back, but then some time later, Lady Gaga was officially added to the mix.

Thanks to a Tudum event this weekend and Entertainment Weekly, we now know that the name of the pop singer’s character is Rosaline Rotwood. So, who exactly is she within the world?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional WEDNESDAY reviews!

Well, here is the thing here: Despite Rotwood having a name that feels very much perfect for the greater Addams Family world, there is no known history surrounding this character. In general we tend to think that the writers and producers here are looking to expand the family lore, which they are able to do given that a lot of it has been either shrouded in mystery or unexplored. The original TV series was more of a straightforward comedy that was often prioritizing laughs; meanwhile, some of the movies were few and far between and never quite had time.

While having Gaga aboard Wednesday is going to be a blast, here is your reminder to not expect her around in all of season 2. The aforementioned report notes that she will be in the second part of the season, meaning that there could be some buildup leading to her arrival.

In the end, having the singer on board seems to be the best-case scenario for almost everyone involved. For fans of Gaga, it is a chance to see her in something new and boost the show’s already-huge audience. Meanwhile, it is also a fantastic platform for Gaga herself and whatever she wants to do next.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Wednesday night, including the first six minutes

What do you think we are going to be seeing from Rosaline Rotwood over the course of Wednesday season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







