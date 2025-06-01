Wednesday season 2 video: Watch the first six minutes!

We recognize that we are going to be waiting a good while to see Wednesday season 2 arrive on Netflix — yet, there is still great news!

As a part of the lengthy Tudum event on Saturday, the streaming service shared the first six minutes from the upcoming season featuring Jenna Ortega. This is one that not only serves as a worthy introduction, but also an update on how the title character spent some of her time away from Nevermore.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the first six minutes from the second season, one that features Wednesday heading to Kansas City in order to fulfill a childhood obsession — tracking down a notorious serial killer. Within this, you get one moment that was first teased back in the season 2 trailer, one featuring the character dumping out all of the weapons that were on her person at the airport. Ironically, that’s not the thing that gets her in the most trouble here.

Eventually, we do learn that the serial killer Wednesday is hunting down is actually played by Haley Joel Osment, which gives him something crazy to do right at the start of the season.

Could this be a worthy introduction to the rest of the season?

That is possible but at the same time, we are not altogether sure that this is the priority here. Instead, we tend to think the main focus here is going to be all about working in order to ensure that a new mystery is unlocked at Nevermore.

The crazy thing is that you could argue that this whole Kansas City sequence was largely created just so that the show would be able to show off something at Tudum — the biggest connective tissue here may just be the development of some psychic abilities (and a “glitch” along the way).

