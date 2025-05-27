Wednesday season 2 spoilers: EP on great horror emphasis

We have heard from Jenna Ortega and others over time that Wednesday season 2 on Netflix is going to be darker than season 1. This is a show that can be more confident in itself now, plus also what worked and didn’t work from the first go-around.

If there is one thing that the series did a great job at through the first season, it is simply this: Giving us a world full of creepy and crazy stuff. At this point, the entire team can lean more into that.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is more of what executive producer Miles Millar had to say about what is to come:

“There’s some moments which are definitely horror movie-worthy … We have that in season 1, but I think this season there are moments that are very intense, I’ll say.

“Season 2 definitely has some moments which are more straightforward horror, and we’re very aware that the show is watched by everybody in terms of the age groups. So we want to make sure that it’s never [just about torturing viewers], but that there’s enough bite to it that it feels that there are real stakes and that people die in this world, and it’s scary at moments. And I think that’s the great tonal shift that the show makes between comedy and horror.”

Ultimately, one other thing that we now Wednesday will be delivering more of in season 2 are the great moments between the Addams Family themselves. You are going to see more of Gomez and Morticia and through that, we better cross our fingers and hope that we will see some more dynamics explored than ever before.

