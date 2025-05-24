Wednesday season 2 video: Jenna Ortega, cast on new stories

As many of you at this point are very much aware, the premiere of Wednesday season 2 is going to be coming to Netflix in August. Want to know more about it now?

Well, this week the streaming service put out a new behind-the-scenes featurette that shows off Jenna Ortega, executive producer Tim Burton, and many other key players discussing the stories that are coming, and that includes a lot more of the Addams Family in general.

So, how is that going to work for a show where Wednesday is effectively sent off to school? A big part of it is tied to her getting more of her family directly involved. If you head over to the link here, you can see it made clear that Pugsley is also going to be attending Nevermore and by virtue of that, the two parties being there inevitably means that the rest of the family is going to be around to greater effect. For those of you who love Gomez and Morticia, you are going to be happy.

We recognize that there are some parts of the first season that are going to be less existent moving forward — take, for starters, anything tied to a love triangle. However, Ortega affirms that there is another mystery ahead and by virtue of that, it is nice to know that we have something in that department to look forward to.

In general, just be prepared for a version of the show moving forward that is dark, twisted, intense, and also still funny. We do believe that Burton and the team have to be even more confident delivering their vision now, especially when the first season quickly became a runaway hit and one of the best adaptations of the property we’ve seen.

