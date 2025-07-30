The Gilded Age season 3: Ben Ahlers on Jack’s big exit

We do think that coming out of this past episode of The Gilded Age season 3, there are still reasons aplenty to feel emotionally torn up. How can you not be after we just saw?

Sure, we knew entering a Julian Fellowes show that there was a chance a death could come out of nowhere. After all, this is something that we have seen dating all the way back to Downton Abbey. Yet, in this instance, it was the suddenness of losing John. However, that was not the only big departure that we saw — though we recognize that Jack is still alive and out there. He just isn’t in the same place that he’s been for most of the series. Brook House may now be a thing of his past after coming into a great deal of money.

So is this really it for Jack? That remains to be seen but in an interview with Town & Country, Ben Ahlers did his best to reflect on saying farewell to many of his collaborators:

This project, these people have been the best possible version of what it means to make a TV show, where when I had to say goodbye to Simon Jones, Deborah Monk, Christine Nielsen, and Taylor Richardson, there was no work involved. We’ve spent five years together. We were forged in the pandemic with no one else to see. Whatever that first bubble was for you, that family that held you together…. And now we’re all back to our normal lives, and the show is being so well received, the change is palpable on set. We got the Emmy nomination a week into filming season three, and we all beautifully floored by that. So getting to look at 28-year-old Ben saying goodbye to these people who were a part of the most profound artistic experience in my life, all I had to do was listen and respond.

We do think there is something fascinating to a potential class change for Jack and what that means, and that is a part of why there is still meat to be explored down the road. The big obstacle to us is simply the fact that The Gilded Age is one of those shows that has a lot of people to attend to week in and week out.

