The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 promo: Oscar in mourning

If it was not clear already, The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 is going to set the stage for the finale — and of course, this one will be painful. How can it not be?

We are entering this installment at this point with one subject on our mind first and foremost, and that is grief. John died in a freak accident at the end of this past episode, and that is one of the things that will send shockwaves through many characters. One of the things that makes it even worse is that because of the wedding, Oscar cannot express what he really feels a lot of the time — so how is he going to be able to deal with it? It is not an easy thing for him to handle.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview for this The Gilded Age episode that indicates that there is a lot for Oscar to navigate, but he is also not alone. Bertha is facing a potential family that could do a lot to hurt her family’s reputation, and she has to find a way to get out in front of it all. What does that mean? Well to her, it may be all about just trying to present a united front publicly and doing whatever she can to make sure a lot of reporting just looks silly.

Given how skilled Bertha is at navigating social situations, we do tend to believe that she can find her way to get what she wants. With that being said, we do not think that it is going to be easy.

