The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

As you would imagine, The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 is going to be both emotional and important. How can it not? It is well-worth noting at this point that “Ex-Communicated” is the final episode before the finale, which means that a lot of ground could be covered.

So what are we talking about here in particular? Well, Bertha is going to continue to fixate on the Newport Ball, whereas the entire family deals with problems regarding the press. The Peggy storyline (which has been one of the highlights of the season) is going to keep getting deeper and more complicated.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get a few more TV reactions and reviews!

Now if you do want to get a few more details on what is to come, all you have to do is check out the full The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 synopsis right now:

Amid the release of a salacious book, Mrs. Astor discusses the future of her Newport ball with Bertha. After returning from Arizona, Larry shares a promising discovery with George, only to receive troubling news in return. Meanwhile, Mrs. Kirkland receives concerning information about Peggy, and the Russell household uncovers the source of recent leaks to the press.

What is a little bit of a surprise at this point is that there is no season 4 renewal yet, mostly because it made at least a slight measure of sense for HBO to get some more news out there already. Why didn’t they do that? Well, the simplest answer we can give here is just that they are planning to share it soon and just want to get everything properly prepared. The ratings are stronger than ever, and the same goes for the critical acclaim. It honestly feels like we are going to be seeing even more Emmy nominations for this season than any other we have seen in the past.

What do you most want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







