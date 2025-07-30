Destination X season 2: Show EP on hopes for more

Is there a chance that we are going to see a Destination X season 2 on NBC at some point in the future? That is ultimately going to come down to what the network wants! However, we can go ahead and note that the producers do very much want to go back and have another “game” featuring a wide array of contestants.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, here is what executive producer Andy Cadman had to say about future prospects:

We’ve got so many ideas. I have lots of ambition for a season 2. It can only be bigger. There’s a whole bunch of places we haven’t explored yet, and there’s plenty of Europe still left to explore.

While Europe is the continent explicitly mentioned here, we do tend to think that other places would be interesting as well including Asia, Africa, or South America. However, we tend to think that Europe works so well largely because there are so many different countries in a relatively small amount of land, which makes traveling by bus a little bit easier.

The biggest thing that we really hope the show continues is simply a real emphasis on geography and layering clues throughout every episode. One of the things that made the season 1 finale so great, beyond just the winner, was learning that there were actually hints about the final destination in Big Ben throughout a number of the locations all season. This is something that a lot of contestants could think about now that they’ve seen the first season play out — that opportunity was not as present in season 1.

While some out there may prefer there not being any reality TV veterans on another season, that just feels inevitable — it is an easier way to get people into the format.

Do you think we are going to see a Destination X season 2 at some point?

