Destination X season 1 finale: Did Peter, Rick, or Biggy win?

The Destination X finale may have been one of the most satisfying that we’ve seen in recent memory — and we also got the right winner.

Was it a bit obvious even before the finale that we were going to be seeing Rick walk away with this whole thing? You can easily argue that at this point. He had the best edit and seemed as though he needed the money the most. He was also the best at the whole point of the show, which was deciphering various clues and figuring out how to run Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s game.

Now, we’ll admit that the hardest part of the finale was watching Peter and Rick gang up on Biggy leading to his elimination, but we honestly don’t think it would’ve impacted the end much if it was Rick versus Biggy as opposed to Rick versus Pilot Pete. The story of the secret alliance was there for most of the season and this was the final payoff. It also justified further how Josh warned everyone about Rick and Biggy just didn’t listen.

The entire race to the destination in London was immensely satisfying just because Rick and Peter both had equal opportunity — it honestly made sense that it was Big Ben just because it’s arguably the most famous landmark in the whole city. Also, Jeffrey revealed that there were clues pointing to it spreading through most of the season that the contestants may not have picked up on. There was a little tension leading to the final moment, but just seeing Rick embrace the host after hearing about his victory was just so satisfying.

While Destination X had some high notes and low moments (the annoying casino game at sea), we do think the finale was outstanding — well-paced and one of the most emotionally satisfying hours of reality TV this year. If there was a singular case for a season 2 renewal, this episode made it fully and then some.

What did you think about the events of the Destination X season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

