Countdown season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The 10-33 crisis

Following what happened on this week’s new episode of Countdown season 1, there may be greater hype around episode 9 — and for good reason. How can there not be after what it is we just saw?

The first thing that we should note here is that the title for this episode, “10-33,” feels like an almost immediate reference to what is happening with Nathan. In police-code terms, this is a reference to assistance being needed in an emergency situation; we tend to think that Eric Dane’s character getting stabbed more than fits the bill at this point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Of course, here is what makes the situation so tricky at this point. Obviously, working in order to make sure that Nathan is okay is a part of the story. However, at the same time it is not the only part of the story that matters. Borys is still out there and we hardly think that the mission to stop him is going to take a back seat. As a matter of fact, we tend to think that we could be moving into a situation now where it is all hands on deck and everyone is doing their absolute best in order to stop a major disaster from occurring.

Now if there is one more thing that we should note here, it is that we do still have multiple episodes of the Jensen Ackles drama left. Even though a lot of streaming shows have ten-episode seasons, that is not the case here. Instead, from start to finish we are getting a grand total of 13 and that means that there is a lot of awesome stuff to still be excited about.

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to Countdown season 1 episode 8

What do you most want to see moving into Countdown season 1 episode 9 when it airs?

Do you think that Nathan is going to end up being okay? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







