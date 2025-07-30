Is Eric Dane leaving Countdown, and is Nathan dead?

Following the events of Countdown season 1 episode 8, have we seen the end of the road of Eric Dane as Nathan? Is this a crazy question at all?

Well, based on the end of this installment, it does honestly feel like there are some significant causes for concern. After all, the head of the task force was stabbed! This is not one of those things that you just turn around and are okay from right away. It sticks with you and by virtue of that, we do not think it is altogether crazy to think that it could be the case here.

Of course, we are also acutely aware of the fact that there may be real-life considerations that are being thrown in here, as well. After all, Dane announced not too long ago that he has been diagnosed with ALS, and that may make it so that at some point, he is no longer able to work. He is also very busy, as he actively has another role over on Euphoria — a show that has been filming its third season for a significant chunk of the year.

Now that we’ve said all of that, we would say not to be too concerned about Dane’s future on Countdown for now. The actor has said that he wants to continue working, so we do not think he is being written out of the series at this point due to that. If it is just a creative decision to kill the character off, that makes more sense given that creator Derek Haas has already killed people this season. We still think that provided how bad the stab wound is, there is a chance Nathan lives. Whether he is back in the field soon is a totally different story.

