Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who is current target? (day 22)

Another day has officially kicked off within the Big Brother 27 house today and with that, why not chat more about targets?

After all, yesterday seemed to be one that was very-much eventful for a number of different reasons, beginning with the fact that Keanu removed himself from the block and Ashley, rather than Adrian, was nominated in his place. Head of Household Lauren had a messy and super-indecisive week and yet, we do think she is coming out of it in a reasonably good spot. Adrian does not want her out and while certain people may be frustrated with her, nobody is enraged at her.

Also, we are in a situation here where theoretically a split vote could happen. Ashley and Rachel are aware of this possibility and need to fight for Will — someone who also needs to figure out how to fight for himself. You can argue that Rylie, Katherine, Zach, Vince, Keanu, and either Kelley / Adrian (if one comes off the block) could vote for Will to leave, force a tie, and make it so that there is a deciding vote cast. However, the problem here is that Lauren may ask not to be put in that position. Also, there could be an issue associated with voting alongside Keanu. One of Lauren’s considerations in nominating Adrian was that she didn’t want to be seen as working with Keanu; meanwhile, Adrian asked him not to campaign for him. Keanu remains the big target from a lot of people in the game.

Of course, if there is a big reason to get out Will, it is that people on the other side may be less appealing to some players like Vince, who is being clocked more and more by Rachel, Ava, and others. Giving them what they want is handing over some of the power. While Rachel, Mickey, Morgan, Ava, Jimmy, and Ashley may not agree on everything, they do have reasons to play together for now. Ava is socially good with everyone and Rachel scares a ton of players.

Ultimately, we’ll say that Kelley is the likely target … but nothing right now is that solidified.

