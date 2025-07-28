Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 3 Veto Ceremony aftermath

Earlier today in the Big Brother 27 house, we had a chance to see the Week 3 Veto Ceremony play out. How is everyone handling it now?

Well, we should say that thing in the game are as messy as ever, mostly because Lauren made a decision to benefit her, even if much of her alliance won’t feel that way. Zach and Vince wanted to see Ashley on the block but in the end, she opted to do Adrian instead. Now, either him, Kelley, or Will could be leaving this week. This means that there is a good chance that someone Lauren could have worked with long-term is gone. She did this seemingly because she was offered a lot of safety by Ashley, and she also may want to play the middle of the house for at least a little while longer.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other Big Brother live feed updates!

Ultimately, Zach and Vince made it clear that they are not altogether happy with this decision. At the same time, though, how much does it matter? They each recognize that they still want to work with her, and Lauren wants both of them as a part of her final three. Meanwhile, Adrian does not want to nominate her after this and feels like there are bigger fish to fry. She made this move to reduce backlash and with that, we imagine that it is mission accomplished.

Now, based on where things stand, it does seem as though Kelley is the most likely player to head out the door. However, Will is not 100% safe here. Lauren has suggested targeting him now, but they need six votes and then have Lauren break the tie. If Lauren gets Zach, Vince, Keanu, Rylie, Katherine, and either Adrian / Kelley (depending on who wins the Blockbuster), they can do it. Meanwhile, you have Rachel, Jimmy, Ava, Mickey, Ashley, and Morgan on the other side.

What do you want to see moving forward on Big Brother 27 today?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







