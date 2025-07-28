Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results, week 3

This afternoon the Veto Ceremony took place within the Big Brother 27 house — so what is it that actually transpired here?

Well, we should start and foremost here by noting that at the moment the live feeds went down, it was still unclear what Head of Household Lauren wanted to do — as bonkers as that may be. Keanu was going to remove himself from the block and it was between Adrian and Ashley as to a replacement nominee. It felt like Ashley was the likely choice entering today, but that was before Ashley promised to keep her safe until jury. Heck, Mickey even prayed for her safety!

So what actually happened here? Well, there ceremony is over and now, Adrian is on the block! People got through to Lauren and with this, she does cement herself in the middle of the house. This puts her in an interesting spot given that Zach / Vince may realize that they cannot control her fully. However, the move will depend more so on whether or not Lauren can work to ensure that she is not just at the bottom of the contingent with Ashley, Rachel, Mickey, and Morgan. She has to really move forward and find more people beyond just Vince to have a long life.

One other implication of all this is that Kelley is likely the target to go this week and if that happens, Adrian is a little more on an island. If she wins and we get Will versus Adrian, that means that Adrian is probably cooked. We are in a spot now where things do get a little bit more intriguing as we move forward.

What do you think is going to happen this week in the Big Brother 27 house?

Do you think the right move was made? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

